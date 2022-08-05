Rochester, Minn. (July 15, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Anthony E. Chiodo, MD, MBA, as the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Physician Award. AANEM honors one member each year who has provided distinguished service as a clinician and/or educator and is an active supporter of AANEM activities. Due to his outstanding work in the field of PM&R as it relates to spinal cord injury and quality of life for his patients, as well as his teaching and involvement with the AANEM, Chiodo is a deserving candidate for this award.

Chiodo earned his medical degree at the University of Connecticut Medical School. He completed a residency in PM&R, served as chief PM&R resident, and completed a fellowship in PM&R at the University of Michigan Hospital. Chiodo decided medicine was the best pathway possible to put his passion of science and helping people to use.

He currently serves in multiple capacities at the University of Michigan Medical School and is one of only a few physiatrists to obtain sub-specialty board certification in pain medicine, EDX medicine, and spinal cord injury medicine. His favorite part of being a physician is the opportunity to connect with patients in a way that truly makes a difference in their everyday lives. “This could be by making the correct diagnosis and directing them to the correct care, identifying risk factors for secondary health conditions and getting them treatment, or directing rehabilitation efforts so that they are more functional in their lives,” he said. Chiodo will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

