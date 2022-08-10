Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (August 10, 2022)- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Anthony A. Amato, MD, as the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Researcher Award. This award honors members who have made continuous significant contributions to clinical neurophysiological, NM, or MSK research. Due to his many years of dedicated research, outstanding clinical teaching, and care for patients with NM disease, Amato is a well-deserving candidate.

Amato’s passion for medicine ignited when he as young. “My father passed away when I was in junior high from a lengthy illness that inspired me to go into medicine.” His medical career started in the United States Air Force (USAF), where he devoted 14 years of service. He then went to University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio for 3 years before he was recruited to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Amato started and directed the clinical neurophysiology fellowship and NM medicine fellowship at Harvard Partners (BWH/MGH). This is the largest NM training program in the country. He has mentored over 100 fellows, many of whom now direct NM programs across North America.

Amato was a founding member of the Muscle Study Group (MSG) and served on the Executve Committee. He is also currently an investigator in a variety of clinical trials involving different forms of inflammatory myopathy, myasthenia gravis, and neuropathies. “My goal is to try to find better treatments for the various neuromuscular disorders we see and to train the next generation of clinical researchers.” Amato will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

