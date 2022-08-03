Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (August 02, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce David R. Del Toro, MD, as the recipient of the 2022 Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award. Each year, AANEM recognizes members for their significant contributions related to NM and EDX medicine education. Due to his decades-long commitment to education, Del Toro was a deserving recipient for this award.

Del Toro graduated medical school at the Indiana University School of Medicine, then completed a PM&R residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals. His faculty academic appointments date back to 1991 in the department of PM&R at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He was appointed as a PM&R instructor through 1994, assistant professor through June 2000, associate professor through 2012, and currently serves as the professor of the department of PM&R at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

One of Del Toro’s greatest mentors was Ernie Johnson, for whom this award is named. When asked the most valuable lesson he’s learned as an educator, Del Toro shared, “that I have to keep learning, can’t stay stagnant, and must always listen to the learners and understand their questions. Also, to be sincere and genuine in my teaching.” He not only strives to achieve an interactive approach to teaching students, residents, and fellows, but also tries to get everyone engaged in group teaching sessions. Del Toro will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

