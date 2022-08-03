Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 15, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce David C. Preston, MD, as the recipient of the 2022 Jun Kimura Outstanding Educator Award. Each year, AANEM recognizes members for their significant contributions related to NM and EDX medicine education. Due to his immeasurable impact on his residents, fellows, technicians, and colleagues, from his training, academic work, major publications, involvement at AANEM conferences, and work in the emerging field of neuromuscular ultrasound (NMUS), Preston is a well-deserving candidate.

Through his years of service, Preston has inspired generations of neurologists, NM physicians, physiatrists, and other members of the NM/EDX fields. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed a neurology residency and clinical neurophysiology fellowship at Tufts Medical Center. He is currently a professor of neurology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and maintains a variety of different roles across the field.

Preston has an extensive background in research and education, and has published more than 65 original contributions, in addition to writing 25 chapters in neurologic, orthopedic, and internal medicine textbooks. He’s directed and lectured in more than 30 CME courses on NM disorders, EDX testing, and NMUS. He even wrote a book with his wife and colleague, Dr. Barbara Shapiro, titled Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders, Clinical Electrophysiologic and Ultrasound Correlations. This best-selling textbook is one of the most comprehensive EDX resources for beginners. Preston will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

