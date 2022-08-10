Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (August 08, 2022)- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Richard S. Bedlack Jr., MD, PhD, MS, as the recipient of the 2022 Public Recognition Award. This award honors public figures, celebrities, or entities that have made extraordinary contributions toward increasing public awareness of muscle and nerve disorders. Due to his heavy involvement in the fight against NM diseases, especially amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Bedlack is a well-deserving recipient.

Bedlack is currently a professor of neurology at Duke and director of the Duke ALS Clinic. He has grown the Duke ALS Clinic into one of the largest, most comprehensive, and most unique of its kind in the world. “I am so proud of the large multi-disciplinary team and the patient-centric research program I built for people with ALS at Duke. Patients who come to us can now get many options for living their lives with ALS, and they can get hope,” he said.

Bedlack is also well-known as the leader of the international ALSUntangled program, an effort he’s worked on relentlessly since 2009. This program uses social networking to investigate alternative and off-label treatment (AOT) options for patients with ALS. He has also won awards for teaching and patient care, including Best Neurology Teacher at Duke, Health Care Hero, the Strength Hope and Caring Award, America’s Best Doctor, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Patient Advocate of the Year, and the Rasmussen ALS Patient Advocate of the Year. He has also received numerous ALS research grants, participated in ALS clinical trials, and published more than 100 articles on ALS. Bedlack will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

