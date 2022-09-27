Newswise — September 27, 2022 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) and the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section are pleased to announce that Edward Duckworth, MD, MS, FAANS, and Farhan Siddiq, MD, FAANS, have been selected as recipients of the 2022 Joint Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship.

Dr. Duckworth will be traveling to the Bicetre Hospital - Paris Saclay University under the supervision and mentorship of Laurent Spelle, MD, PhD, while Dr. Siddiq will be conducting the week-long fellowship at the Barrow Neurological Institute under the supervision and mentorship of Michael T. Lawton, MD, FAANS.

The Joint Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship allows a practicing neurointerventionalist of any specialty to visit a high-volume cerebrovascular center for a one-week observership. NREF Education Committee chair, Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS, of Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Memphis, Tenn., and Clemens M. Schirmer, MD, PhD, FAANS, of Geisinger Health System in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., oversee this fellowship program. According to Dr. Arthur, “The rapid evolution of our field and the increase in the number of cerebrovascular centers has created a need for this program. Our goal with this fellowship is to facilitate collaboration and the spread of information from experienced centers and operators to those with less experience.”

The program has received enthusiastic support from Medtronic and MicroVention, who’ve provided long-term support that annually funds two fellowships. “The NREF is grateful to our industry partners for their commitment to this program. Their support will ensure that tomorrow’s neurosurgical leaders continue to receive cutting-edge experiences that expand knowledge and improve patient care,” states NREF chair Michael W. Groff, MD, FAANS.

Members can read more about past recipients’ experiences in the Success Stories section on the NREF website.

Applicants must be fellowship-trained cerebrovascular/endovascular specialists, board-certified in a specialty and hold a CAST certificate in neuroendovascular surgery, or able to demonstrate significant open cerebrovascular experience and practice.

To apply, one must also have practiced independently for at least five years and be a dues-paying member in good standing with the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section or the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS).

The application for the 2023 Joint Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship is open now through the NREF Online Grant Portal.

