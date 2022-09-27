Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA (September 23, 2022): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) inducted its class of Fellows of ARN at the 48th annual Rehabilitation Nursing Conference on Friday, September 23, at the in-person event in San Diego, California.

The Fellow designation (FARN) is the most distinguished level of membership and a hallmark of professional esteem within rehabilitation nursing. It is awarded to nurses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the profession and have provided notable contributions, service, and commitment to the specialty and to ARN.

Congratulations to the following members on their achievement:

Susan L. Dean-Baar, PhD RN CENP FARN

Anne Deutsch, PHD RN CRRN FARN

Patricia Garvin Higgins, PHN MN RN CNS CRRN FARN

Jorilynn Lima, DNP, RN, NE-BC CRRN FARN

Maria Radwanski, MSN RN CRRN FARN

Bev Reigle, PHD RN FARN

Upon induction, the fellows will be expected to:

Support the goals, mission, and strategic plan of ARN;

Advocate for adults with physical challenges and chronic health issues in cooperation with ARN and outside the organization to help transform America’s health care system;

Offer your talents and expertise to the organization as requested by the ARN Board; and,

Participate in activities of the Fellows.

The ARN Board of Directors and staff congratulate these nurses for their dedication and expertise in the rehabilitation nursing specialty.

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, certification, collaboration, and research to support rehabilitation nurses and enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.