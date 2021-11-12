Newswise — Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2022 Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA from July 29 – August 1 are now open. Submissions are accepted online at sneb.org/2022.

Abstracts can focus on the conference’s theme, “Re-engineering Nutrition Education and Behavior … designing tech competence in your digital world,” however, research related to any aspect of nutrition education is welcome. SNEB welcomes a diverse range of issues surrounding nutrition education. Examples of topics to submit include highlighting a unique or innovative program/initiative or interesting research.

All submissions must be no more than 300 words and follow submission guidelines outlined at sneb.org/2022. You do not have to be a member of SNEB to submit an abstract. The submission fee for SNEB members is $25 and the fee for nonmembers is $50. The deadline for submission is 11:59 PM EST on February 14, 2022.

All abstracts will be peer-reviewed, and authors will receive feedback based on a standard evaluation form. The peer-review process provides mentorship and resources for those whose native language is not English. Accepted submissions will be given the opportunity to resubmit at no cost after receiving reviewer feedback.

All abstracts will be published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior and presented at the 2022 Annual Conference. Along with the published abstract, authors can submit a pdf of their research poster and a five-minute video outlining their work posted online on the Journal’s website.

“The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic impacted all activities on planet earth, including design, delivery, and evaluation of nutrition education and our daily nutrition behaviors. Educators, researchers, and policymakers rose to the challenge to continue service, study phenomena, and problem solve in the face of significant barriers. The 2022 SNEB Annual Conference will acknowledge and inventory these accomplishments to honor, inform, inspire, and design future health and nutrition education and behavior endeavors and venues,” said SNEB President-elect and conference chair, Barbara Lohse, PhD, RD.