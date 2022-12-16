Newswise — The University of Northern Colorado has had a lot to celebrate throughout 2022. Listed below are some of the achievements and progress UNC students, faculty, staff and community members have made in 2022:

UNC students reflected on their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing their resiliency through artwork for University Libraries' Reflecting Back, Looking Forward student art exhibition .



Michael Nolting , a 19-year-old business major at UNC, self-published his first novel , The Thorn. A huge accomplishment considering Nolting was diagnosed in the third grade with Dyslexia, a learning disorder that makes reading and writing difficult. The story is a young adult science fiction fantasy about a hostile alien invasion taking over the planet, with a plot that forces the lead character into making challenging decisions.



Kennedy Dechant , a sophomore Environmental and Sustainability Studies, never imagined that she would one day be running her own business . Now the owner of the online thrift store, Eclecticism, Dechant participated and was a finalist in UNC’s 2022 Entrepreneurial Challenge, earning $2,000 that she put back into her business.



Graduate students Ashley Coburn and Breanna King were awarded a $5,000 grant from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing to support a research project intended to improve mental health first aid training and outcomes in rural mountain west towns. The third-year doctoral students are both in UNC’s School of Psychology program.



Students Nikaya Lawson and Ann Adele Blassingame created the collective art movement Black is Punk that opens dialogues about blackness, queerness and other minority issues through art. This initiative not only provides space for students to be represented, but also helps to raise awareness on important diversity matters.



UNC GIS students and faculty at UNC put their skills to work spearheading a humanitarian effort that could impact communities across the globe. Sarah Karr, a s enior Psychology major with a double minor in Environmental Studies and GIS and Andrade-Schuch , a senior Environmental and Sustainability Studies major, co-led this year’s annual Mapathon — an event where a group of people come together on a particular day to voluntarily work on a collective mapping project. The event was in support of Missing Maps , an open, collaborative project co-founded by the American Red Cross that empowers volunteers to map areas where humanitarian organizations are working.



UNC undergraduate honors student Madison Gremillion received national recognition for her research exploring the quality of conversations healthcare professionals have with patients receiving end-of-life care. Her project, titled “Comfort of Healthcare Professionals with End-of-Life Patient Communication: Exploring Comfort, Communication, and Education of Healthcare Professionals for End-of-Life Care,” placed first in the Biological Sciences category poster presentation and won the Sloane Prize for Undergraduate Research at the 57th annual National Collegiate Honors Conference (NCHC) in early November. Shukuru Rushanika , also an undergraduate honors student, was selected to present in the Natural Sciences poster category with a project titled “Utilizing Nurr77 as a Surrogate Biomarker for CD8+ T-Cell Activation to Assess the Immunological Effects of Berberine and Exercise.” His research will provide insights into ways that the medical community can better combat many auto-immune disorders.



UNC’s Graduate School hosted two Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competitions this year, providing graduate students with the opportunity to hone skills critical to the communication of their scholarship with a broad audience. Anne Boris was the winner of UNC's spring 2022 3MT . Her dissertation project, "Stealth Dyslexia: Cognitive and Achievement Profiles of Gifted Students with Dyslexia," was one of seven presentations delivered by UNC graduate students. Lea Haverbeck Simon was the winner of UNC’s fall 2022 3MT . Her dissertation project, “Effect of Exercise Training on Circulating Cancer-Associated Immune Cells in. Breast Cancer Patients,” was one of five presentations delivered by UNC graduate students.

Over 2,300 UNC Bears graduated in the spring and fall 2022 commencement ceremonies; their ages, interests, backgrounds and paths forward all unique. Take a deeper look at some of ourspring graduates, including 78-year-old Kent Trompeter who started his first year of teaching secondary history, as read the stories some of our fall graduates were willing to share with us.

As of Nov. 18, 927 students were slated to graduate this fall with 526 earning bachelor’s degrees and 401 earning either a master’s, doctoral or specialist degree. The fall 2022 degrees will be conferred in January 2023.

There were approximately 1,445 spring and summer graduates in 2022, with around 1,065 earning bachelor’s degrees and 380 earning either a master’s, doctoral or specialist degree.