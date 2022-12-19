Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (December 19, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce the 2023 plenary topic, selected by AANEM President Robert Irwin, MD, to be Disability and NMDs: The Whole Enchilada.

“This is going to be a little bit different than the normal AANEM meeting, because we’ll be talking about disability with neuromuscular disease,” said Irwin. “We've oftentimes focused on diagnoses or treatments, but now that there are many very expensive medical treatments, we need to look at the patients who can't necessarily afford that and see what we can do for them and how we can improve their quality of life.”

Dr. Irwin hopes his plenary topic will help diversify the meeting content. “It's still going to have your bread and butter neuromuscular disease topics for both neurologists and physiatrists, and, of course it will still have quality education for technologists. We'll also have sessions for medical students, residents, and fellows. But adding in discourse on disability and aging with neuromuscular diseases and all the things that come up with that is really valuable,” he said. “We're taking what we already have, and then giving it another layer. I think this is going to increase the breadth of what we discuss, and make it easier for everybody to find what they need. There really is no other conference like this.”

The 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting will take place virtually and in-person November 1-4, in Phoenix, Arizona, at JW Marriot Desert Ridge. Physicians, technologists, and allied health professionals from around the world are invited to attend to connect with colleagues and learn from NM and EDX experts through sessions, hands-on workshops, social events, and more. For more information regarding the annual meeting, visit AANEM.org/AnnualMeeting.

