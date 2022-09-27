Abstracts for 2023 MRS Spring Meeting Symposium EL02 - Material Innovation Toward Stable Halide Perovskite Electronics will be accepted from September 23 - October 27, 2022.

This symposium aims to bring together cutting-edge ideas that would facilitate material innovation for stable perovskite photovoltaics, light emitting diodes and detectors. Recent developments for stable performances in this area include, but are not limited to, novel perovskite nano-structures such as quantum dots, nanowires and nanosheets, hetero-structures formed by perovskites and passivation organic layers or frameworks, and ligand-mediated wavefunction engineering. These advances in material discovery and structural engineering have led to significant progresses in device stability that ranges from environmental stability, electrical field stability and stability under constant irradiation. In addition to material growth, this symposium will also cover topics on mechanistic understanding of material and device stability through advanced characterization tools, such as operando high resolution spectroscopy and in-situ characterization techniques.

View the full Call for Papers at https://www.mrs.org/meetings-events/s...

Symposium Organizers: Xuedan Ma Argonna National Laboratory, Maria Antonietta Loi University of Groningen, Robert Hoye Imperial College London, Wanyi Nie Los Alamos National Laboratory