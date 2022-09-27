Abstracts for 2023 MRS Spring Meeting Symposium EL08 - Nanogenerators and Piezotronics will be accepted from September 23 - October 27, 2022.

This symposium aims to promote fundamental understanding and technology advancements of nanogenerator and piezotronics. Abstracts on theoretical and experimental study of triboelectric, piezoelectric, and ferroelectric materials and devices; investigation and applications of nanogenerators for self-powered devices; fundamental coupling between piezoelectric/ferroelectric polarization and semiconductor properties in 1D/2D nanomaterials and their applications (e.g., electronics, optoelectronics, photovoltaics, thermoelectrics, photoelectrochemistry) are particularly welcomed.

Organizers for this symposium are: Sohini Kar-Narayan University of Cambridge, Xudong Wang University of Wisconsin–Madison, Jun Chen University of California, Los Angeles, Yong Qin Lanzhou University