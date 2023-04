FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (April 10, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Mathula Thangarajh, MD, PhD, as the 2023 Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award recipient. Established in honor of the late, long-time AANEM member, Surinderjit Singh, this award recognizes young physicians who show promise in the field of neuromuscular medicine.

Dr. Thangarajh is an assistant professor of neurology at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Her research work has centered on highlighting the whole spectrum of disability in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and aligns with the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting plenary topic, Disability and NMDs: The Whole Enchilada.

Dr. Thangarajh said the AANEM president’s message emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to patients’ health concerns resonated with her. “As a member of the neuromuscular community, I have observed that cognitive needs tend to be under-estimated and therefore underaddressed.” Her plenary lecture, “Making Visible the ‘Invisible’: Cognitive Disability in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” will shed light on the invisible burden to families and individuals. She will highlight efforts to better quantify cognitive burden, explore psychosocial determinants of health, and discuss how community engagement and partnership with advocacy agencies and industry can be harnessed to improve cognitive health in this disease.

Dr. Thangarajh is excited to connect with other clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ, November 1-4. “AANEM has been a vital springboard for my research career,” she said. “I cannot say how grateful I am to the AANEM for investing in me.”

