Newswise — WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 — American Chemical Society (ACS) President Mary K. Caroll will issue a statement on the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry after the official announcement is made from Stockholm on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Many past winners of the chemistry prize have been ACS members and authors of research papers published in ACS’ suite of more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific journals.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, plans to announce this year’s winner(s) around 5:45 a.m. ET on Oct. 9. Carroll will be available for Zoom interviews that day from 6:15 to 10 a.m. ET. Journalists interested in talking with Carroll must schedule an interview in advance by contacting the ACS newsroom by 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Scheduling will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Carroll is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College, in Schenectady, New York. She earned a B.S. in chemistry from Union, a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, and performed postdoctoral research at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She co-directs the Union College Aerogel Lab, which investigates applications of aerogels in sustainable buildings, chemical sensing, drag reduction and automotive pollution mitigation. To commercialize aerogel technology developed at Union, she co-founded SunThru LLC. She has been an ACS member since 1986.

In addition to Carroll, ACS will offer additional subject matter experts who can comment on the field that is recognized on Oct. 9.

In preparation for the chemistry Nobel Prize announcement, on Sept. 26 ACS Webinars and Chemical & Engineering News hosted a webinar: “Who Will Win the #ChemNobel?” A panel of guests speculated who could win this year and answered questions about Nobel-worthy science. View the recording of the webinar.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, e-books and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

Note: ACS does not conduct research but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies.

