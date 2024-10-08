Newswise — San Antonio, TX — August 13, 2024 — The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) has inducted the 2024 Class of Fellows of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (FARN). The induction ceremony took place during the closing ceremony of ARN’s 50th Rehabilitation Nursing Conference.

The Fellow designation (FARN) is the most distinguished level of membership and a hallmark of professional esteem within rehabilitation nursing. It is awarded to nurses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the profession and have provided notable contributions, service, and commitment to the specialty and to ARN.

Congratulations to the following members on their achievement:

Amy Bok, RN MSN CRRN FARN

Tracey Connolly, MSN RN AGCNS-BC CRRN WCC FARN

Sylvia Duraski, MS ANP-BC CRRN CBIS SCRN FARN

Kimberli Martinez, DNP RN CRRN FARN

Anne Ruggiero, BSN RN CRRN FARN

Becky Thayer, MSN RN CRRN FARN

Barbara Winters-Todd, DNP RN CRRN FARN

Upon induction, the fellows will be expected to:

Support the goals, mission, and strategic plan of ARN;

Advocate for adults with physical challenges and chronic health issues in cooperation with ARN and outside the organization to help transform America’s health care system;

Offer your talents and expertise to the organization as requested by the ARN Board; and,

Participate in activities of the Fellows.

The ARN Board of Directors and staff congratulate these nurses for their dedication and expertise in the rehabilitation nursing specialty.

