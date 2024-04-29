Newswise — Colorado's primary is on June 25, 2024. The general election is Tuesday, November 5. CU Boulder faculty experts are available to discuss U.S. Supreme Court cases, immigration, climate change, misinformation and more.

Supreme Court and elections

Doug Spencer is an expert in election and constitutional law. He can speak about the ongoing cases involving former president Donald Trump, particularly Trump v. Anderson (Colorado ballot/14th Amendment) and the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Prof. Spencer is also an expert on statewide redistricting efforts and manages the website “All about Redistricting.”

Political violence and vigilantism

Regina Bateson is an assistant professor in the political science department. She studies and can speak about the following topics: Electability, gender and politics, vigilantism, immigration, asylum policy and Central America.

Immigration and Indigenous communities

Pratheepan (Deep) Gulasekaram is a professor of constitutional law and immigration law at CU Boulder. He can speak about immigration policy, border enforcement, state and local immigration law, the constitutional rights of noncitizens and DACA.

Christina Stanton is a clinical professor and leads the American Indian Law Clinic at CU Boulder. She can speak about election rights and election discrimination in Indigenous communities—both in Colorado and around the country.

Climate and policy

Matthew Burgess is an assistant professor of Environmental Studies, CIRES fellow and director of C-SEF. He can speak about the challenges U.S. climate policies face and political polarization of environmental issues. He recently co-authored a study estimating the effect of climate change opinion on the 2020 presidential election, finding that it may have swayed the outcome.

Misinformation and technology

Ethan Poskanzer is an assistant professor at the Leeds School of Business. His current research focuses on misinformation and voters—including how voters differentiate between the concepts of “factual” and “true” based on how it aligns with their political beliefs.

Sandra Ristovska is an assistant professor of media studies. Her work focuses on how media influence and shape issues around human rights, justice and the law. She can speak about artificial intelligence and deepfakes, such as AI-generated robocalls.

Nathan Schneider is an assistant professor of media studies and director of the Media Economies Design Lab. He researches democratic ownership and governance on the internet. The author of Governable Spaces: Democratic Design for Online Life (2024), he can speak to the role the internet, its design and its culture have played in the rise of authoritarianism worldwide.