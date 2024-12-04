Newswise — With more than 2,000 works from more than 600 artists, the 46th annual SMFA at Tufts Art Sale promises to have something for everyone, from established collectors to those looking to buy their very first original artwork.

The sale, one of the largest public art sales in the region, runs Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, at the school’s campus in Boston. It kicks off with a Boston Arts Community Opening Reception on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. that is open to the public. “You can find like-minded people who are interested in art and culture in the area,” said art sale manager Kara Howgate-Mello. “Even if you just want to come in and look at art on the walls, it’s fun.”

The artworks are by alumni, students, faculty, and friends of the school. Proceeds from the sale are split between the artists and SMFA at Tufts, with the school putting its portion directly into financial aid for current and prospective students.

The sale is more than the school’s most important fundraiser. By promoting student artwork to a larger community, the sale is also a platform to elevate their work as practicing artists.

Visitors to the sale will see work from artists in all stages of their careers. For the many alums who received financial aid as SMFA students, contributing art to the sale is an opportunity to give back. “It means something to them,” said Howgate-Mello, “and so they see it as a way for them to be able to support students who are here now.”

More than 80% of the school’s master of fine arts students are contributing artworks to the sale. Continuing a practice that started last year, students with work on offer will join a workshop dedicated to discussing their art with different audiences. “How do you talk about your work to a fellow artist?” Howgate-Mello said. “How do you talk about your work to someone who maybe doesn’t know that much about art?”

This year’s sale features even more artists and artworks than last year. All the works can be previewed in an online catalogue, although purchase requests will not be accepted until the public sale opens on December 6. The online catalogue means artists from all over the country were able to contribute works, which they will ship directly to purchasers.

The media range from oil paintings, charcoal drawings, and ceramics to found object sculptures, stained glass, jewelry, handmade journals, and everything in between. Many unframed works will be available, adding to the wide range of price points.

“It gives people from all economic abilities the opportunity to come in and purchase a piece,” Howgate-Mello said.

The art sale is working with noted galleries, including Pace Prints in New York and Krakow Witkin Gallery in Boston, to bring in works by established artists with SMFA connections. Among the contributing artists, browsers may recognize SMFA alumni such as Ellsworth Kelly, Diploma ’48, Yu Wen Wu, Diploma ’87, Daniela Rivera, AG06 (MFA), Daisy Patton, AG11 (MFA), and Helina Metaferia, AG15 (MFA), as well as Kiki Smith, an SMFA Medal Award recipient. A number of current and past SMFA at Tufts Traveling Fellows have also contributed work.

The 2024 SMFA Art Sale hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. SMFA at Tufts is located at 230 The Fenway, Boston. For questions, email [email protected] or call 617-627-0053.