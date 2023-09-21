Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 21, 2023) -- Alfred E. Mann possessed a rare superpower: He could seamlessly connect the dots between science and philanthropy to improve the lives of people all over the world. Today, seven years after his passing, Mann extends his legacy as a scientific trailblazer by funding next generation medical research and technology through his charitable organization.

Alfred E. Mann Charities, Incorporated, has just announced a $25 million gift to the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors, which marks the organization’s largest single pledge to an individual institution. The gift will establish the Alfred E. Mann Single Cell Precision Medicine Center at Cedars-Sinai, which will accelerate single cell biology research being advanced at the Board of Governors Innovation Center.

“This generous gift will propel groundbreaking research at the innovation center,” said Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and dean of the Medical Faculty. “Single cell biology is a rapidly growing field in medicine and Cedars-Sinai continues to position itself as an innovative leader in this exciting field, driving clinical innovation for our patients.”

The Mann center will house laboratories where researchers will focus on the causes of developmental, neurological, immunological, cardiovascular, pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as develop curative treatments for patients diagnosed with these challenging illnesses.

“What an incredible honor for Cedars-Sinai to receive this unprecedented gift to the Board of Governors,” said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, senior vice president of Advancement and chief advancement officer at Cedars-Sinai. “The name Alfred Mann characterizes what selfless humanitarianism and scientific brilliance can accomplish.”

This transformative donation also enables the Board of Governors—a community of philanthropic leaders supporting innovation in healthcare—to conclude and celebrate its current $50 million fundraising campaign five years ahead of schedule.

“We are so grateful to Alfred E. Mann Charities for their generous support and for being the catalyst to closing this crucial chapter of the Board of Governors fundraising campaign,” said Jeffrey Golden, MD, vice dean of Research and Graduate Education and director of the Burns and Allen Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

Alfred Mann was a prolific inventor who dedicated his life to utilizing technology and innovation to improve health outcomes for millions of people. Some of his most renowned accomplishments include pioneering the development of pacemakers, insulin pumps, inhalable insulin powder, and cochlear implants for the deaf. During his lifetime, he founded 17 companies, all focused on bridging medicine and engineering.

Today, his visionary influence carries on through the work of Mann Charities and its officers and directors, Michael Dreyer and Anoosheh Bostani, valued members of the Board of Governors who are dedicated to facilitating pioneering medical discoveries that result in better treatments and compassionate care of patients. This significant gift from the charitable organization will help to fully realize the shared mission of Mann Charities and Cedars-Sinai.

“There’s no question that this contribution is what Alfred Mann would have envisioned in his unwavering commitment to furthering health care with new and innovative treatments and technologies,” Dreyer said. Bostani added, “As invested Board of Governors members, we look forward to supporting forward-thinking initiatives that will now come to fruition at this new center."

