Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Nearly three dozen Binghamton University researchers have been honored for their work by a Stanford University study that looks at the impact of scientists worldwide.

The recently released ranking has identified 33 current faculty who were among the top 2% of all researchers in the world in their fields in 2023.

The Stanford research, published annually, creates a database of the 100,000 top-cited scientists across 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields. This methodology results in rankings for more than 200,000 top scientists.

To collate the rankings, the authors of the Stanford study analyze the work of more than 6 million scientists worldwide and rank them based on their career-long or single-year output (as of 2023) within their field of study. The data includes standardized information on the number of publications and various citation metrics that measure the impact of a researcher’s work.

As in 2021, Binghamton University’s most influential scientist last year was Distinguished Professor of Chemistry M. Stanley Whittingham, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his role in the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Whittingham’s work inspired three federally funded initiatives led by Binghamton University that aim to establish upstate New York as a national hub for battery technology innovation.

“Binghamton’s faculty have long impressed me with their talent and passion for their work as well as their ingenuity in finding solutions to the world’s most pressing problems,” said President Harvey Stenger. “This recognition comes as no surprise and is a terrific measure of the excellence of the University’s faculty.”

Bahgat Sammakia, vice president for research, noted that projects related to healthcare now account for the largest share of external research funding at Binghamton, followed by electronics packaging and work related to energy and materials science.

“As our research portfolio continues to grow, it’s encouraging to see that our scholars are recognized as experts by others within their disciplines,” Sammakia said. “Binghamton faculty members have the passion and the ability to pursue use-inspired research at the highest level, and this list is proof that their work has a significant impact around the world.”

“This is an outstanding result for the Binghamton faculty members who are being acknowledged as among the most elite researchers in the world,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Donald Hall. “I am excited to see so many faculty being cited for their exemplary work in so many different fields. We are proud and grateful to have such a large group of faculty members who rank among the world’s best researchers.”

Here are Binghamton’s top researchers, according to the study: