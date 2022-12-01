Research Alert

Newswise — The extracellular matrix (ECM) microenvironment is emerging as a player in early human development. Cesare et al. demonstrate that naive hiPSCs exhibit a self-organized ECM-rich microenvironment in vitro, which sustains their identity. They developed a 3D ECM-rich feeder-free culture system that supports naive hiPSC self-renewal or timely developmental morphogenesis.

