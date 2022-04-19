In the originally published version of this manuscript’s Figure 1A, the gray bar labeled “SB-431542” mistakenly spanned from Day −14 to approximately Day 50 (during both the period of hematopoietic induction and the period of T cell differentiation), when it should have spanned from Day −14 to approximately 0 (during the period of hematopoietic induction only). Additionally, the gray bar in Figure 1A labeled “rhFLT3” should have read “rhFLT3L,” and under the period of expansion at the far right of Figure 1A, the gray bar labeled “X-Vivo 15” should have read “X-Vivo 15 + FBS,” the gray bar labeled “hIL-2” should have read “rhIL-2”, and the gray bar labeled “hIL-7” should have read “rhIL-7.” To make these clarifications, the authors have now replaced the original Figure 1 with the corrected version. The authors apologize for the oversight and for any resulting confusion.