Newswise — When pediatric ophthalmologist Donny Suh, MD, and James Hermsen invented Omni Glasses, 3D printed adjustable eyewear, they were designed primarily for children with ear and facial abnormalities that make it impossible to wear a standard pair of glasses. But could they build on the success of this project to reach underserved children with complex eye abnormalities living in remote, medically underserved areas? Results of an effort to expand the program to children in Ensenada, Mexico will be presented today at AAO 2024, the 128th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Refractive errors are a leading cause of visual impairment in children. Globally, an estimated 12.8 million children aged 5 to 15 have vision impairment due to refractive errors. Lightweight, customizable on-the-fly, and made for as little as $1, 3D-printed glasses could potentially help meet the global need for eyeglasses.

For this study, four children in Ensenada with either amblyopia or strabismus were evaluated to receive 3D-printed glasses. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine analyzed the ability of the glasses to correct their refractive errors. They also surveyed the children and their parents for their satisfaction with the glasses.

3D-printed glasses improvement vision significantly, with spherical equivalent improving from -3.06 ± 2.48 to -0.13 ± 1.69 and cylinder from -4.23 ± 1.75 to -3.85 ± 1.20. The children and their parents were asked to rate their experience on a five point scale (1 = poor; 5 = excellent). The average rating was 4.75 for both children and parents.

“We hope that our findings highlight these glasses as a highly adaptable and cost-effective solution for addressing a wide range of conditions, including amblyopia, strabismus, and various craniofacial abnormalities in patient populations with limited access to optical and ocular healthcare,” said researcher Aidin Spina of the University of California, Irvine.

