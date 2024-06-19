Research Alert

Newswise — The integration of phase change materials (PCM) into architectural elements is an emerging strategy to enhance thermal energy storage in modern buildings. This research examines 3D-printed polylactic acid structures incorporated with microencapsulated PCM, targeting a more efficient thermoregulation in foundational architectural sections such as walls, floors, and ceilings. Through rigorous evaluations, the polylactic acid-PCM composite revealed promising thermoregulatory properties. Notably, latent heat values stood at 198.4 J/g for melting and 197.9 J/g for freezing. Real-world experiments demonstrated a distinct advantage, maintaining temperatures 3.2°C–3.3 °C higher than standard polylactic acid at night and exhibiting a cooler range of 10.4 °C–13.3 °C during daylight. Within specific geographical contexts, like the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas coastline, 0.026 m thick polylactic acid-PCM panels stood out, registering 100 % energy savings. The findings consistently showed that an increase in panel thickness correlated with a decrease in building heating needs. Further analysis explored the carbon emissions landscape. Coal, when utilized with 0.05 m-thick polylactic acid-PCM panels, was identified as particularly effective, yielding a reduction of 34 kg/m2 in annual CO2 emissions. Collectively, the findings underscore the transformative potential of polylactic acid-PCM composites, positioning them as pivotal tools for advancing architectural energy efficiency and fostering sustainable building innovations.

