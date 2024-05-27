Newswise — The Faculty of Education at Chulalongkorn University, Division of Educational System Management Leadership, in collaboration with Teachers College, Columbia University, cordially invites you to the 3rd International Conference on Educational System Management Leadership (ICESML 2024). The theme of this year’s conference is “Education System Redesign for Creating a Better World for All.” The event will take place on May 31, 2024, 9:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. (GMT+7) via an online platform.

The conference will feature a range of informative topics presented by distinguished keynote speakers, including:

“Preparing Students and Teachers for the Future” Professor Pam Grossman, Ph.D. Former Dean, University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, USA

“Education System Redesign for Creating a Better World for All “ Assistant Professor Phonraphee Thummaphan, Ph.D. Deputy Secretary-General of Teachers’ Council of Thailand



This conference is free of charge. Please ensure your spot by registering in advance at www.icesml.com before May 29, 2024.