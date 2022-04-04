As dozens of North American companies participate in 4 Day Week Global’s “Four-day work week pilot” over the next several months, Professor of the Practice in Systems Thinking and Design Gerald Suarez at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to expand on his assertion that “done right, the four-day workweek can yield great benefits for the company, community and individual alike.”

Quoting Suarez:

“Companies exploring these options need to be very careful because it’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all.’ This is a ‘one-size-fits-most’ and it’s not meant for every industry. There might be some industries that need to maintain that 24-hour cycle.

“In weaker economies, the four-day workweek might not deliver the same benefits to workers. Employees who struggle financially might take on a second job, potentially leading to faster burnout and negating the advantages of time off.”

About Suarez:

An organizational psychology PhD-holder, he has authored “Leader of One” and served as Director of Presidential Quality for the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.