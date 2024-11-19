Newswise — CHICAGO: Lung cancer is responsible for approximately 1 in 4 cancer deaths in the United States, making it the deadliest cancer among Americans. However, early detection and advancements in treatment can significantly improve patient outcomes.

For Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) is highlighting critical insights into lung cancer screening, the impact of biomarker testing, and the importance of smoking cessation in prevention and treatment. Cardiothoracic surgeons Timothy Mullett, MD, MBA, FACS, and Luis Armando Godoy, MD, FACS, share what patients and families should know.

1. Advances in treatments mean new hope for patients

Recent advancements in lung cancer treatments offer renewed hope for patients, even those with late-stage diagnoses. Personalized therapies are at the forefront, enabling doctors to tailor treatments that help patients live longer, healthier lives by targeting the unique aspects of each cancer case. For example, can destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. These therapies represent a significant step forward in extending life expectancy and enhancing the quality of life for lung cancer patients.

2. Biomarker testing enables personalized treatment

Innovations in biomarker testing now allow doctors to identify specific mutations in a lung tumor, making it possible to develop personalized treatment plans. These targeted therapies are designed to minimize side effects and enhance treatment efficacy, offering new hope even for patients with advanced disease.

“With specific biomarker testing and targeted therapy, we're seeing survival extend to four years, even for late-stage cancers.” said Dr. Mullett, immediate past chair of the ACS Commission on Cancer and medical director of Markey Cancer Center Network at the University of Kentucky. “That's a lot of birthdays, grandchildren, and moments in your life that you might have an opportunity to experience.”

3. Lung cancer screening saves lives

Early detection through lung cancer screening can be lifesaving. Despite its benefits, only about 6% of eligible patients undergo routine screenings, leaving thousands of cases undetected until the disease has progressed to advanced stages. Screening with a low-dose CT scan, which takes only a few minutes, is currently recommended for adults aged 50-80 who have a 20-pack-year smoking history.

“Lung cancer screening is the most powerful tool we have to lower cancer mortality. Finding patients with lung cancer in early stage will decrease the risk of dying from the most common cancer killer. Early-stage lung cancer is more treatable and at a lower cost than late-stage disease, and patients are more likely to get back to work,” said Dr. Mullett.

“Screening is one of the most effective ways to catch lung cancer early when it’s most treatable,” said Dr. Godoy, an assistant professor of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health. “If you’re eligible, talk to your doctor about getting screened.”

4. Quitting smoking improves outcomes

Quitting smoking can have a profound impact on lung cancer outcomes for both prevention and treatment. Smoking cessation is associated with a significant reduction in lung cancer risk and can even enhance the effectiveness of treatments in those already diagnosed with the disease, adding up to 1.8 years to survival for lung cancer patients. “Quitting smoking is hard work, but the health benefits are worth it,” said Dr. Mullett. “We want patients to have access to the tools and support they need to quit.” Initiatives such as the ACS Just ASK and Beyond ASK quality improvement projects aim to increase access to empathetic smoking cessation resources, offering patients practical strategies and creating a welcoming environment for patients to discuss and pursue quitting options.

“Patients deserve accessible and judgment-free resources to help them quit smoking,” said Dr. Godoy. “These programs empower patients to make meaningful changes that improve their overall health.” For more information on lung cancer screening and resources, visit facs.org/lungcancer. Journalists interested in speaking with Dr. Mullett or Dr. Godoy for Lung Cancer Awareness Month may contact [email protected].

