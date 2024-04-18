Newswise — Irvine, Calif., April 18, 2024 — Four University of California, Irvine researchers – working in fields as diverse as computational chemistry, statistical methods, particle physics and inorganic chemistry – have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society.

“Congratulations to the four UC Irvine researchers named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science,” said Pramod Khargonekar, vice chancellor for research. “These scholars are responsible for groundbreaking research that has helped UC Irvine earn a stellar reputation among its peer institutions around the world.”

Here are UC Irvine’s new fellows and the AAAS citation for each:

A total of 502 scientists, engineers and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary sections are being honored this year for their efforts to further science or its applications. The new fellows will receive a certificate and a gold-and-blue rosette pin (representing science and engineering, respectively) to commemorate their election and will be celebrated at a Sept. 21 forum in Washington, D.C. (That evening, AAAS will also mark the 150th anniversary of the fellows program.) They’re also featured in the AAAS News & Notes column in this month’s issue of the journal Science.

With this latest cohort, UCI has 207 AAAS fellows.

