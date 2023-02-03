Newswise — The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation today announced 42 finalists for the 2023 Hertz Fellowships in applied science, mathematics and engineering.

Selected from more than 750 applicants and representing 17 universities, the finalists advance to a culminating round of interviews for one of the most competitive and coveted Ph.D. fellowships in the nation. The 2023 class of Hertz Fellows will be announced in May.

Since 1963, the Hertz Foundation has granted fellowships empowering the nation’s most promising young minds in science and technology. Hertz Fellows receive five years of funding valued at up to $250,000, which offers flexibility from the traditional constraints of graduate training and the independence needed to pursue research that best advances our security and economic vitality.

The Hertz Fellowship experience continues beyond the initial award to include permanent membership in a multigenerational, intellectual community of peers that includes some of the nation’s most noted science and technology leaders, offering a unique engine for professional development and collaboration. Hertz Fellows have access to lifelong programming, such as mentoring, events and networking, which has led them to form research collaborations, commercialize technology and create and invest in early-stage companies together, among other opportunities.

“This is a talented group with tremendous potential," said Derek Haseltine, director of the Hertz Fellowship Program. “Individually, they have demonstrated technical prowess and creativity in solving complex problems and collectively, they are poised to advance our nation’s scientific enterprise.”

The Hertz Foundation is dedicated to expanding and accelerating the U.S. pipeline of scientific and technical leadership. Through its rigorous selection process, led by Hertz Fellow Philip Welkhoff, director of the malaria program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Hertz Fellowship selection committee seeks out extraordinary candidates who are best positioned to become leaders in their fields and address the most pressing challenges facing society.

Over the foundation’s 60-year history of awarding fellowships, more than 1200 Hertz Fellows have established a remarkable track record of accomplishments. Their ranks include two Nobel laureates; recipients of 10 Breakthrough Prizes and three MacArthur Foundation “genius awards”; and winners of the Turing Award, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Technology, and the National Medal of Science. In addition, 50 are members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and 34 are fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Hertz Fellows hold over 3,000 patents, have founded more than 375 companies and have created hundreds of thousands of science and technology jobs.

2023 Hertz Fellowship Finalists

Finalists are listed with their field of study and most recent university affiliation.

Ahmed Abdalla

Electrical Engineering

Stanford University

Undergrad: Stanford University

Shion Andrew

Astrophysics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Harvey Mudd College

Garyk Brixi

Mathematics

Harvard University

Jeffrey Brown II

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Stanford University

Suraj Chandran

Chemistry and Mathematics

University of Pennsylvania

Liyam Chitayat

Biomedical Engineering

Tel Aviv University

Azim Dharani

Chemistry

Cambridge University

Undergrad: Duke University

Freja Ekman

Genetics

Stanford University

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Kevin Frans

Computer Science

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Isabel Gallegos

Computer Science

Stanford University

Undergrad: Stanford University

Swapnil Garg

Mathematics

University of California, Berkeley

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Louis Golowich

Computer Science

University of California, Berkeley

Undergrad: Harvard University

Anjali Gurajapu

Chemistry and Data Science

University of California, Berkeley

Helena Hu

Biological Engineering

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Wellesley College

Philip Kocheril

Chemistry

California Institute of Technology

Undergrad: University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign

Andrew Laeuger

Physics

Northwestern University

Pranav Lalgudi

Molecular Genetics and Physiology

Stanford University

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jonathan Lu

Physics and Mathematics

Harvard University

Srinivas Mandyam

Physics

Harvard University

Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania

Ajay Manicka

Computer Science

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis St. Paul

Undergrad: University of Minnesota, Minneapolis St. Paul

Nikhil Milind

Genetics

Stanford University

Undergrad: North Carolina State University

Vaibhav Mohanty

Biophysics

Harvard University

Undergrad: Harvard University

Ayush Pandit

Computer Science

Stanford University

Undergrad: Stanford University

Savan Patel

Bioengineering

University of Pennsylvania

Adele Payman

Aerospace Engineering

Georgia Institute of Technology

Sahil Pontula

Physics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Naomi Sagan

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

University of California, Berkeley

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Rohith Sajith

Physics

University of California, Berkeley

Aniket Sanghi

Astronomy and Physics

University of Texas at Austin

Anna Soper

Physics

Stanford University

Undergrad: Harvey Mudd College

Benjamin Spector

Computer Science

Stanford University

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jacob Springer

Computer Science

Carnegie Mellon University

Undergrad: Swarthmore College

Carmen Strassle

Computer Science

Stanford University

Undergrad: Stanford University

Dion Sukhram

Chemistry and Physics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

James Sunseri

Physics and Astronomy

University of California, Berkeley

Edward Tang

Computer Science

United States Military Academy

Nathan Tang

Chemistry

Northeastern University

Aster Taylor

Astrophysics

University of Chicago

Abby Thurm

Biophysics

Stanford University

Undergrad: University of California, Los Angeles

Madeleine Urbanek

Biomedical Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

Undergrad: Creighton University

Madison Wagner

Chemistry

Scripps Research Institute

Undergrad: California State University, San Marcos

Beatriz Yankelevich

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Stanford University

About the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation identifies the nation’s most promising innovators in science and technology and empowers them to pursue solutions to our toughest challenges. Launched in 1963, the Hertz Fellowship is the most exclusive fellowship program in the United States, fueling more than 1,200 leaders, disruptors and creators who apply their remarkable talents where they’re needed most — from the future of health care to the future health of our environment. Hertz Fellows hold 3,000+ patents, have founded 375+ companies, and have received 200+ major national and international awards, including two Nobel Prizes, ten Breakthrough Prizes, the National Medal of Technology, the Fields Medal and the Turing Award. Learn more at HertzFoundation.org.