Newswise — The International Symposium on Physics in Collision (PIC) is a conference series that began in 1981 in Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. The program of the symposium is composed of invited talks in the plenary sessions as well as contributions in parallel and poster sessions. Invited speakers will review and update key topics in particle physics and related topics in which new results have been published in the last year or are reasonably expected to be so before the next symposium. The aim of presentations is to encourage informal discussions of new experimental results and their implications. A small number of presentations may be reserved for “hot topics” which become available near the time of a symposium. The topics at the symposia cover a wide range of physics subjects from accelerator-based particle physics to astroparticle physics. In addition, the Symposium invites shorter contributions in the parallel sessions and the poster session. The participation of young scientists and students is strongly encouraged. The poster session is open to contributions from all participants. Poster acceptance will be based on abstracts submitted to the organizers. All abstracts for posters having potential interest to the particle physics community are welcome, including topics such as current experimental measurements, detectors, future experiments and facilities, theoretical ideas, etc., a broader range of topics than that of the plenary invited talks. Accepted posters will be displayed during the conference. The authors will get the opportunity to briefly present their posters in a plenary talk. The international advisory committee of the symposium will shape the program and invite the speakers. The local organizing committee will be happy to receive the abstracts for the posters.

Please, send your abstracts to [email protected]

Conference Venue The 43rd International Symposium on Physics in Collision will be held in the campus of the National Centre for Scientific Research “Demokritos”, in Athens, Greece on 22 – 25 of October 2024. NCSR “Demokritos” is the largest research centre of Greece. It comprises 6 independent Institutes with a strong interdisciplinary character. The campus is located in the outskirts of Athens, with excellent transport connections to the center of Athens.

NCSR “Demokritos” web page: https://www.demokritos.gr Important dates, registration and fees Registration for the PIC2024 symposium is open until October 10th 2024 via the conference page.

Abstract submission for the posters will be open until September 30th 2024. Abstracts should be submitted by email to [email protected]

The registration fee for the symposium is 500 €. Students are expected to pay a reduced fee of 250 €. The fee includes coffee breaks and lunches during the symposium, reception at NCSR “Demokritos”, a social event, and the conference dinner.

All information about the PIC2024 symposium can be found on the website: https://indico.cern.ch/event/1414470