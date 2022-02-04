Newswise — The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation today announced 45 finalists for the 2022 Hertz Fellowships in applied science, mathematics and engineering.

Selected from more than 650 applicants and representing 17 universities, the finalists advance to a culminating round of interviews for one of the most competitive and coveted Ph.D. fellowships in the nation. The 2022 class of Hertz Fellows will be announced in May.

Since 1963, the Hertz Foundation has granted fellowships empowering the nation’s most promising young minds in science and technology. Hertz Fellows receive five years of funding, valued up to $250,000, with the flexibility to pursue vital research that advances our security and economic vitality.

In addition to receiving financial support, Hertz Fellows join a multigenerational, intellectual community of peers, offering a unique engine for professional development and collaboration. Hertz Fellows have access to lifelong programming such as mentoring, events and networking, which have led to research collaborations, technology commercialization, and the creation of and investment in early-stage companies, among other opportunities.

“This year’s remarkable finalists have achieved success in both academic and research pursuits during a very challenging period,” said Derek Haseltine, director of the Hertz Fellowship Program. “Their ability to solve big problems with bold scientific approaches will no doubt have a lasting impact on our nation.”

The Hertz Foundation is dedicated to expanding and accelerating the U.S. pipeline of scientific and technical leadership. Through a rigorous and time-tested selection process, led by Hertz Fellow Philip Welkhoff, director of the malaria program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the fellowship selection committee seeks out candidates who show extraordinary potential to become great leaders in their fields and address the most pressing challenges facing the nation.

Over the foundation’s 59-year history of awarding fellowships, more than 1200 Hertz Fellows have established a remarkable track record of accomplishments. Their ranks include two Nobel laureates; recipients of eight Breakthrough Prizes and three MacArthur Foundation “genius awards”; and winners of the Turing Award, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Technology, and the National Medal of Science. In addition, 48 are members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and 32 are fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Hertz Fellows hold over 3,000 patents, have founded more than 375 companies and have created hundreds of thousands of science and technology jobs.

2022 Hertz Fellowship Finalists

Finalists are listed with their most recent university affiliation and field of study.

Anna Alvarez

University of California, Santa Barbara

Mechanical Engineering

Vidal Arroyo

University of Oxford

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Galen Bundy Bascom

University of Colorado, Boulder

Aerospace Engineering

Roderick Bayliss III

University of California, Berkeley

Electrical Engineering

Elizabeth Bennewitz

University of Maryland, College Park

Physics

Nikhil Bhattasali

Stanford University

Computer Scienc

Joseph Bonavia

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mechanical Engineerin

Cole Brabec

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering

Jeffrey Brown II

Stanford University

Electrical Engineering

Alexander Cohen

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mathematics

Grady Daniels

Northeastern University

Computer Science, Statistics

Nicholas Diaco

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Materials Science

Louis Golowich

Harvard University

Computer Science

Wenjie Gong

Harvard University

Physics

Jonah Herzog-Arbeitman

Princeton University

Theoretical Physics

Charles Hultquist

Michigan State University

Physics and Chemistry

Adarsh Jeewajee

Stanford University

Computer Science

Leyla Kabuli

University of California, Berkeley

Electrical Engineering, Computational Imaging

Mason Kamb

University of Washington

Biophysics

Sandeep Kambhampati

Harvard University

Quantitative Biology

Nishaad Khedkar

Princeton University

Electrical Engineering

Nicholas Krasnow

Harvard University

Chemistry

Abigail Landers

Cornell University

Quantitative Biology

Niklas Lauffer

University of California, Berkeley

Computer Science

David Li

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

John Li

Stanford University

Materials Science and Engineerin

Daniel Longenecker

Princeton University

Physics

Anasuya Lyons

University of California, Berkeley

Physics

Alexander Morgan

University of Southern California

Electrical Engineerin

Scott Moroch

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Physics

Rajiv Movva

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Computer Science and Engineering

Kabir Nagrecha

University of California, San Diego

Computer Science and Engineering

Vivek Nair

University of California, Berkeley

Computer Science

Anusha Nathan

Harvard University

Immunology, Quantitative Biology

Syamantak Payra

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering

Willian Pinney III

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Biological Engineering

Parker Ruth

Stanford University

Computer Science and Engineering

Shuvom Sadhuka

Harvard University

Quantitative Biology, Computer Science

Shreya Shankar

University of California, Berkeley

Computer Science

Kye Shi

Harvey Mudd College

Theoretical Computer Science

Daniel Stein

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Jasmine Stone

Columbia University

Neuroscience

Emily Trimm

Stanford University

Biophysics

Franklyn Wang

Harvard University

Computer Science

Anonymous

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Physics

About the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation identifies the nation’s most promising innovators in science and technology and empowers them to pursue solutions to our toughest challenges. Launched in 1963, the Hertz Fellowship is the most exclusive fellowship program in the United States, fueling more than 1,200 leaders, disruptors and creators who apply their remarkable talents where they’re needed most — from the future of health care to the future health of our environment. Hertz Fellows hold 3,000+ patents, have founded 375+ companies, and have received 200+ major national and international awards, including two Nobel Prizes, eight Breakthrough Prizes, the National Medal of Technology, the Fields Medal and the Turing Award. Learn more at HertzFoundation.org.