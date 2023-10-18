Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2023 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management, specifically:

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

Dr. Carlos Ince Cardiology – Non-Interventional Dr. Frederick Kuhn Cardiology – Non-Interventional Dr. Kevin Audlin Gynecology – General Dr. Lindsay Appel Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Mahwish Ali Hospitalist Medicine Dr. Kelli Eimer Intensivist / Critical Care Dr. David Sill Interventional Radiology Dr. Bonnie Gerecke Neurology – Neuromusclar Dr. Sandy Kotiah Oncology General Dr. Peter Ledakis Oncology General Dr. Dwight Im Oncology – Gynecologic Dr. Debashish Bose Oncology – Surgical Dr. Kurtis Campbell Oncology – Surgical Dr. Vadim Gushchin Oncology – Surgical Dr. John Campbell Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Clifford Jeng Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Rebecca Cerrato Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Clayton Alexander Orthopedic Surgery – Hand Dr. Joseph Ciotola Orthopedic Surgery – Joint Dr. Marc Hungerford Orthopedic Surgery – Joint Dr. Kamala Littleton Orthopedic Surgery – Joint Dr. Mark Slabaugh Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine Dr. Gregory Gasbarro Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder Dr. David Maine Pain Management Dr. William Raoofi Pain Management Dr. Nicholas Anastasio Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation Dr. Sadia Khan Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology Dr. Lynn Ludmer Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology Dr. Neil Friedman Surgery – Breast Dr. Jennifer Joh Surgery – Breast Dr. Kelly Alexander Surgery – General Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick Surgery – General Dr. Nora Meenaghan Surgery - General Dr. Thomas Swope Surgery – General Dr. Brendan Collins Surgery – Reconstructive Dr. Charles Edwards II Surgery – Spine Dr. Adam Schell Surgery – Spine Dr. Paul Lucas Surgery – Vascular Dr. Vincent Noori Surgery – Vascular Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann Urogynecology Dr. Chelsea Goodier Pediatrics - General Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman Pediatrics - General Dr. Dawan King Pediatrics - General Dr. Michelle Williams Pediatrics – General Dr. Ashanti Woods Pediatric – General Dr. Michael Zimring Travel Medicine

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past four years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

