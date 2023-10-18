Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2023 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management, specifically:

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

  1. Dr. Carlos Ince                        Cardiology – Non-Interventional
  2. Dr. Frederick Kuhn                  Cardiology – Non-Interventional
  3. Dr. Kevin Audlin                      Gynecology – General
  4. Dr. Lindsay Appel                    Gynecology – OB-GYN
  5. Dr. Mahwish Ali                       Hospitalist Medicine
  6. Dr. Kelli Eimer                         Intensivist / Critical Care
  7. Dr.  David Sill                          Interventional Radiology
  8. Dr. Bonnie Gerecke                 Neurology – Neuromusclar
  9. Dr. Sandy Kotiah                     Oncology General
  10. Dr. Peter Ledakis                     Oncology General
  11. Dr. Dwight Im                         Oncology – Gynecologic
  12. Dr. Debashish Bose                 Oncology – Surgical
  13. Dr. Kurtis Campbell                 Oncology – Surgical
  14. Dr. Vadim Gushchin                 Oncology – Surgical
  15. Dr. John Campbell                   Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  16. Dr. Clifford Jeng                      Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  17. Dr. Rebecca Cerrato                Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  18. Dr. Clayton Alexander             Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
  19. Dr. Joseph Ciotola                   Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
  20. Dr. Marc Hungerford               Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
  21. Dr. Kamala Littleton                Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
  22. Dr. Mark Slabaugh                  Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
  23. Dr. Gregory Gasbarro              Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
  24. Dr. David Maine                      Pain Management
  25. Dr. William Raoofi                   Pain Management
  26. Dr. Nicholas Anastasio             Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
  27. Dr. Sadia Khan                       Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
  28. Dr. Lynn Ludmer                     Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
  29. Dr. Neil Friedman                   Surgery – Breast
  30. Dr. Jennifer Joh                      Surgery – Breast
  31. Dr. Kelly Alexander                 Surgery – General
  32. Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick      Surgery – General
  33. Dr. Nora Meenaghan               Surgery - General
  34. Dr. Thomas Swope                 Surgery – General
  35. Dr. Brendan Collins                 Surgery – Reconstructive
  36. Dr. Charles Edwards II            Surgery – Spine
  37. Dr. Adam Schell                      Surgery – Spine
  38. Dr. Paul Lucas                        Surgery – Vascular
  39. Dr. Vincent Noori                    Surgery – Vascular
  40. Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann           Urogynecology
  41. Dr. Chelsea Goodier                Pediatrics - General
  42. Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman      Pediatrics - General
  43. Dr. Dawan King                      Pediatrics - General
  44. Dr. Michelle Williams               Pediatrics – General
  45. Dr. Ashanti Woods                  Pediatric – General
  46. Dr. Michael Zimring                Travel Medicine

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past four years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023).  Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

