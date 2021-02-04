48 Finalists Named for the 2021 Hertz Fellowships

Newswise — The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation today announced 48 finalists for the 2021 Hertz Fellowship in applied science, mathematics, and engineering.

Selected from more than 900 applicants and representing 17 universities, the finalists advance to a culminating round of interviews for one of the most competitive and coveted fellowships in the nation. The 2021 class of Hertz Fellows will be announced in May.

Since 1963, the Hertz Foundation has granted fellowships empowering the nation’s most promising young minds in science and technology. Hertz Fellows receive five years of funding valued at up to $250,000, with the freedom to pursue innovative projects wherever they may lead. In addition to financial support, the foundation provides ongoing mentoring, symposia, and retreats to build a network of peers, providing fellows a forum to share ideas and explore opportunities throughout their careers.

“This year’s finalists possess the necessary creativity and desire to push the boundaries of applied science and technology,” said Derek Haseltine, director of the Hertz Fellowship Program. “We commend all applicants for their perseverance in spite of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve shown incredible resiliency in adapting to changing academic and workforce dynamics.”

The Hertz Foundation is dedicated to advancing groundbreaking applied science with real-world benefits. Through its rigorous selection process, led by Hertz Fellow Philip Welkhoff of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Hertz Fellowship selection committee seeks out extraordinary candidates who are best positioned to become leaders in their fields and address the most pressing challenges facing society.

Over the foundation’s 58-year history of awarding fellowships, its 1,242 Hertz Fellows have established a remarkable track record of accomplishments. Their ranks include two Nobel laureates; eight recipients of the Breakthrough Prize; and winners of the Turing Award, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Technology, and the National Medal of Science. In addition, 43 are members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and 29 are fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Hertz Fellows hold over 3,000 patents, have founded more than 200 companies, and have created hundreds of thousands of science and technology jobs.

2021 Hertz Fellowship Finalists

Finalists are listed with their field of study and most recent university affiliation.

Gita Chu Abhiraman

Stanford University

Biophysics, Immunology

Anshul Adve

University of California, Los Angeles

Mathematics

Anna Victoria Alvarez

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Mechanical Engineering

Rahul Arun

California Institute of Technology

Aeronautics/Astronautics

Thiago Ross-White Bergamaschi

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Computer Science

Akhilan Boopathy

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Nina Mary Brown

Harvey Mudd College

Physics

Steven Cao

University of California, Berkeley

Computer Science and Engineering

Milena Sri Chakraverti-Wuerthwein

Princeton University

Biophysical Sciences

Kartik Chandra

Stanford University

Computer Science

Michael Zhu Chen

University of Oxford

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

John Joseph Cherian

Stanford University

Statistics

Trinity Cookis

University of California, Berkeley

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Jared Quincy Davis

Stanford University

Computer Science

Peter Carl DeWeirdt

Hamilton College

Quantitative Biology

Charles Alexander Dove

University of California, Berkeley

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Jacob Florian

University of Michigan

Engineering

Emily Claire Geyman

Princeton University

Earth and Geological Sciences

John Elliott Heath

California Institute of Technology

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Jonah Herzog-Arbeitman

Cambridge University

Physics

Alexander Yi-Kai Hwang

Stanford University

Applied Physics

Joyce Blossom Kang

Harvard University

Bioinformatics and Integrative Genomics

Nathanael Parker Kazmierczak

California Institute of Technology

Chemistry

Elizabeth Ann King

University of California, Berkeley

Chemistry

Rohith Chandra Kuditipudi

Stanford University

Computer Science and Engineering

John Tianci Li

Rice University

Nanotechnology, Materials Science, Materials Chemistry, Materials Physics

Allen Xu Liu

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Computer Science

Daniel Dan Liu

Stanford University

Biology, Bioinformatics

Alec Lourenco

California Institute of Technology

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Arjun Srikanth Mani

Princeton University

Computer Science and Engineering

Alexander Miller

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Aerospace Engineering and Physics

Seunghyun Park

Seoul National University

Physics

Isabelle Phinney

Harvard University

Chemical Physics

Richard Sherwood Randall

Stanford University

Mechanical Engineering

Pavithran T. Ravindran

Princeton University

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Leah Tang Roe

University of California, Berkeley

Chemistry

Rahul Sahay

University of California, Berkeley

Physics

Joshua Samba

Rice University

Chemical Engineering

Alexis Morgan Schneider

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Immunology

Aaditya K. Singh

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Computer Science

Samuel Aaron Solomon

California Institute of Technology

Medical Engineering

Mayuri Sridhar

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Farita Tasnim

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Physics

Katherine Ann Van Kirk

Harvard University

Physics

Karl Speas Westendorff

University of Virginia

Engineering

Turner Woody

Johns Hopkins University

Astrophysics

Olivia Zhou

Stanford University

Biophysics

Alexander Zlokapa

California Institute of Technology

Physics

About the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation identifies the nation’s most promising innovators in science and technology, and empowers them to pursue solutions to the world’s toughest challenges. Launched in 1963, the Hertz Fellowship is the most exclusive fellowship program in the United States, fueling more than 1,200 leaders, disruptors, and creators who apply their remarkable talent where it's needed most—from improving human health to protecting the health of the planet. Hertz Fellows hold 3,000+ patents, have founded 200+ companies, and have received 200+ major national and international awards, including two Nobel Prizes, eight Breakthrough Prizes, the National Medal of Technology, the Fields Medal, and the Turing Award. Learn more at HertzFoundation.org.