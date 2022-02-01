Newswise — Edison, NJ – February 1, 2022 – In November 2021, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA or Authority) accepted Hackensack Meridian Health into Phase 2 of its Sustain and Serve NJ program (the “Program”), which reimburses the organization for team member meal purchases from local restaurants. Hackensack Meridian Health will be reimbursed up to $500,000 for meals purchased from approved restaurants through March 31, 2022. The NJEDA awarded over $20 million to grantees statewide through Phase 2 of Sustain and Serve NJ.

“Our caregivers have been working unbelievably hard since the start of the pandemic,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Acceptance into the NJEDA Sustain and Serve NJ program means that we can continue to provide them with nutritious meals as they work, and has the added benefit of supporting local restaurants who have struggled during this time. This program is just one additional way that the State of New Jersey has supported Hackensack Meridian Health, and our fellow health care networks, and we are thankful for this support of our clinicians and community businesses.”

News of this additional reimbursement comes on the heels of the nearly $227,000 already awarded to Hackensack Meridian Health in Phase 1 of the Program to reimburse the purchase of bulk team member meals. The funding for Phase 2 of Sustain and Serve NJ is part of the $235 million package of COVID relief signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy in June to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. The first phase of the Program awarded more than $14 million to 28 organizations across the state, resulting in the purchase of more than 1.5 million meals from more than 340 participating restaurants.

Governor Phil Murphy recently committed $10 million of American Rescue Plan funding to create Phase 3 of Sustain and Serve NJ. With this latest round of funding, which brings total funding for the three phases of the program to nearly $45 million, the program is on track to support the purchase of 4.5 million meals from over 400 restaurants in all 21 counties.

“Sustain and Serve NJ, which was created by Governor Murphy as a way to support local restaurants affected by COVID-19, has grown into an innovative program that is impacting businesses and residents in every corner of our state,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO, NJEDA. “It’s heartening to know that Hackensack Meridian Health is using their funds to help restaurants in their community while also nourishing heroes of this pandemic – the health care workers who provide care to members of their community every single day.”

To make a gift in support of COVID-19 relief at Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit Give.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/GiveNow.

