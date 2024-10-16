Newswise — A total of 51 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2024 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology, specifically:
2024 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE
- Dr. Robert Wong, Anesthesiology
- Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
- Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
- Dr. Stephen Plantholt, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
- Dr. Matilda Hagan, Gastroenterology – General
- Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics
- Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology
- Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar
- Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery
- Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General
- Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic
- Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical
- Dr. Armando Sardi, Oncology - Surgical
- Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
- Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
- Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
- Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
- Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
- Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
- Dr. Leonard Howard, Pathology
- Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics (General)
- Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics (General)
- Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics (General)
- Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics (General)
- Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
- Dr. Kelli Eimer, Pulmonary and Critical Care
- Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
- Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology
- Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
- Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine
- Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Surgery - Bariatrics
- Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast
- Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast
- Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General
- Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive
- Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine
- Dr. Justin Park, Surgery - Spine
- Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular
- Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular
- Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular
- Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology
- Dr. Damon Davis, Urology
- Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.
The November 2024 edition also selected Dr. Maria Jacobs, Director, Mercy Radiation Oncology, as the featured physician for the magazine’s cover.
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
-30-