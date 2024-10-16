Newswise — A total of 51 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2024 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology, specifically:

Dr. Robert Wong, Anesthesiology Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional Dr. Stephen Plantholt, Cardiology – Non-Interventional Dr. Matilda Hagan, Gastroenterology – General Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB-GYN Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical Dr. Armando Sardi, Oncology - Surgical Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder Dr. Leonard Howard, Pathology Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics (General) Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics (General) Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics (General) Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics (General) Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation Dr. Kelli Eimer, Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Surgery - Bariatrics Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine Dr. Justin Park, Surgery - Spine Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology Dr. Damon Davis, Urology Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

The November 2024 edition also selected Dr. Maria Jacobs, Director, Mercy Radiation Oncology, as the featured physician for the magazine’s cover.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

