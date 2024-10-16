Newswise — A total of 51 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2024 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology, specifically:

2024 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE

  1. Dr. Robert Wong, Anesthesiology
  2. Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
  3. Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
  4. Dr. Stephen Plantholt, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
  5. Dr. Matilda Hagan, Gastroenterology – General
  6. Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics
  7. Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN
  8. Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB-GYN
  9. Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB-GYN
  10. Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB-GYN
  11. Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB-GYN
  12. Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology
  13. Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar
  14. Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery
  15. Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General
  16. Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic
  17. Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical
  18. Dr. Armando Sardi, Oncology - Surgical
  19. Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  20. Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  21. Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
  22. Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
  23. Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
  24. Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
  25. Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
  26. Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
  27. Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
  28. Dr. Leonard Howard, Pathology
  29. Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics (General)
  30. Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics (General)
  31. Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics (General)
  32. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics (General)
  33. Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
  34. Dr. Kelli Eimer, Pulmonary and Critical Care
  35. Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
  36. Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology
  37. Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
  38. Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine
  39. Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Surgery - Bariatrics
  40. Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast
  41. Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast
  42. Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General
  43. Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive
  44. Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine
  45. Dr. Justin Park, Surgery - Spine
  46. Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular
  47. Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular
  48. Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular
  49. Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology
  50. Dr. Damon Davis, Urology
  51. Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

The November 2024 edition also selected Dr. Maria Jacobs, Director, Mercy Radiation Oncology, as the featured physician for the magazine’s cover.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).  Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

