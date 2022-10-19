Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 54 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2022 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 28 separate specialties, ranging from dermatology to vascular surgery, specifically:

Neil B. Friedman – Breast Surgery

Jennifer Joh – Breast Surgery

Douglas Buethe – Dermatology

Brad Cogan – Interventional Radiology

Kathryn Boling – Family Medicine

Kevin Audlin – General Gynecology

Latasha Murphy – General Gynecology

Robert Atlas – General Obstetrics/High Risk Obstetrics

Lindsay Appel – General Obstetrics

Tangela Anderson-Tull – General Obstetrics

Rachel Adams – General Obstetrics

Ashanti Woods – General Pediatrics

Dawan King-James – General Pediatrics

Michele Jules-Chapman – General Pediatrics

J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick – General Surgery

Kelly Alexander – General Surgery

Thomas J. Swope – General Surgery

Teresa Diaz-Montes – Gynecologic Oncology

Dwight Im – Gynecologic Oncology

Neil B. Rosenshein – Gynecologic Oncology

Kelli Eimer – Intensivist/Critical Care

David Sill – Interventional Radiology

Bonnie Gerecke – Neurology/Neuromuscular

Charles Park – Neurosurgery

Sandy Kotiah – Oncology

Peter Ledakis – Oncology

John Campbell – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle

Clifford Jeng – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle

Rebecca Cerrato – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle

Patrick Maloney – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle

Lew Schon – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle

Clayton Alexander – Orthopedic Surgery-Hand

Gregory Gasbarro – Orthopedics – Upper Extremity / Orthopedic Surgery - Shoulder

Kamala Littleton – Orthopedic Surgery-Joint

Joseph Ciotola – Orthopedic Surgery-Joint

John-Paul Rue – Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine

David Maine – Pain Management

Brendan Collins – Plastic Surgery/Reconstructive

Bernard W. Chang – Plastic Surgery/Reconstructive

Maria Jacobs – Radiation Oncology

Christian Okoye – Radiation Oncology

Lynn Ludmer – Rheumatology/Clinical Immunology

Charles Edwards II – Spine Surgery

Adam Schell – Spine Surgery

Debashish Bose – Surgical Oncology

Armando Sardi – Surgical Oncology

Vadim Gushchin – Surgical Oncology

Kurtis Campbell – Surgical Oncology

R. Mark Ellerkmann – Urogynecology

Blaine Kristo – Urology

Robert Thompson – Urology

Alan Kusakabe – Urology

Vincent Noori – Vascular Surgery

Alain Tanbe – Vascular Surgery

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

In addition, Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, Medical Director of The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy as well as Associate Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy, was among several physicians photographed and profiled for the special edition. Recognized by Baltimore magazine in Surgical Oncology, Dr. Bose is board certified in General Surgery and offers particular expertise in advanced surgical techniques for pancreatic cancer and liver cancer.

Dr. Bose is one of the region’s leading surgeons in the use of the NanoKnife System to treat pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, small tumors and recurrent disease. The NanoKnife System is next-generation technology used to treat diseased tissue without damaging surrounding healthy cells.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were three physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor also served on the advisory board in 2020 and 2021. Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

