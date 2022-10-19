Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 54 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2022 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 28 separate specialties, ranging from dermatology to vascular surgery, specifically:
Neil B. Friedman – Breast Surgery
Jennifer Joh – Breast Surgery
Douglas Buethe – Dermatology
Brad Cogan – Interventional Radiology
Kathryn Boling – Family Medicine
Kevin Audlin – General Gynecology
Latasha Murphy – General Gynecology
Robert Atlas – General Obstetrics/High Risk Obstetrics
Lindsay Appel – General Obstetrics
Tangela Anderson-Tull – General Obstetrics
Rachel Adams – General Obstetrics
Ashanti Woods – General Pediatrics
Dawan King-James – General Pediatrics
Michele Jules-Chapman – General Pediatrics
J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick – General Surgery
Kelly Alexander – General Surgery
Thomas J. Swope – General Surgery
Teresa Diaz-Montes – Gynecologic Oncology
Dwight Im – Gynecologic Oncology
Neil B. Rosenshein – Gynecologic Oncology
Kelli Eimer – Intensivist/Critical Care
David Sill – Interventional Radiology
Bonnie Gerecke – Neurology/Neuromuscular
Charles Park – Neurosurgery
Sandy Kotiah – Oncology
Peter Ledakis – Oncology
John Campbell – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle
Clifford Jeng – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle
Rebecca Cerrato – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle
Patrick Maloney – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle
Lew Schon – Orthopedic Surgery/Foot and Ankle
Clayton Alexander – Orthopedic Surgery-Hand
Gregory Gasbarro – Orthopedics – Upper Extremity / Orthopedic Surgery - Shoulder
Kamala Littleton – Orthopedic Surgery-Joint
Joseph Ciotola – Orthopedic Surgery-Joint
John-Paul Rue – Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
David Maine – Pain Management
Brendan Collins – Plastic Surgery/Reconstructive
Bernard W. Chang – Plastic Surgery/Reconstructive
Maria Jacobs – Radiation Oncology
Christian Okoye – Radiation Oncology
Lynn Ludmer – Rheumatology/Clinical Immunology
Charles Edwards II – Spine Surgery
Adam Schell – Spine Surgery
Debashish Bose – Surgical Oncology
Armando Sardi – Surgical Oncology
Vadim Gushchin – Surgical Oncology
Kurtis Campbell – Surgical Oncology
R. Mark Ellerkmann – Urogynecology
Blaine Kristo – Urology
Robert Thompson – Urology
Alan Kusakabe – Urology
Vincent Noori – Vascular Surgery
Alain Tanbe – Vascular Surgery
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.
In addition, Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, Medical Director of The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy as well as Associate Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy, was among several physicians photographed and profiled for the special edition. Recognized by Baltimore magazine in Surgical Oncology, Dr. Bose is board certified in General Surgery and offers particular expertise in advanced surgical techniques for pancreatic cancer and liver cancer.
Dr. Bose is one of the region’s leading surgeons in the use of the NanoKnife System to treat pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, small tumors and recurrent disease. The NanoKnife System is next-generation technology used to treat diseased tissue without damaging surrounding healthy cells.
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were three physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor also served on the advisory board in 2020 and 2021. Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
