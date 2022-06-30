Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 30, 2022) — As people shed their winter hats in favor of warmer temperatures, letting their hair flow freely, having the right hair care routine is important. According to dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology, people with curly or tightly coiled hair are more prone to breakage and dryness than other hair types.

“Naturally curly or coily hair can feel overwhelming to care for,” says board-certified dermatologist Temitayo Ogunleye, MD, FAAD. “Thick, curly hair is more prone to breakage and dryness. However, with the right routine and hair care products, you can keep your curls healthy and looking good.”

To care for curly hair, Dr. Ogunleye recommends these tips.

Only wash your hair when needed. Washing curly hair too often can leave it dry, frizzy, and hard to manage. Thick, curly hair doesn’t need to be washed daily or even weekly. However, you should wash your hair a minimum of every 2 to 3 weeks for optimal scalp and hair health. If your hair is long or thick, wash it in sections to reduce damage or tangling. Choose a moisturizing shampoo that is formulated for curly hair. If you typically style your hair with gels, oils, creams, or pomades, consider using a clarifying shampoo before the moisturizing shampoo. To preserve your hair between washes, use a shower cap when bathing.

Keep your hair moisturized. Curly hair is drier than other hair types. To keep it moisturized, condition all your hair, not just the ends. Apply a thick conditioner after washing your hair. Then, apply oil or leave-in conditioner after you have finished washing and conditioning your hair to assist with moisturization. If your hair is very dry or if you have trouble detangling your hair before shampooing, you can also apply conditioner before washing your hair. Look for a conditioning product that contains ingredients such as argan oil, glycerin, or a fatty alcohol like cetyl or stearyl alcohol.

Take care of your scalp. If you go a long time between washes, you might get dandruff due to the overproduction of oil on your scalp. However, dandruff shampoo can dry your hair. Apply anti-dandruff shampoo only to your scalp, and then allow it to sit for 2-10 minutes or the time listed on the label before rinsing. Then, use a moisturizing shampoo on the rest of your hair. If you get dandruff, a board-certified dermatologist can also prescribe medicine to apply to your scalp.

Detangle your hair. Curly hair gets knotted easily. To detangle between washes, wet your hair thoroughly and apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle with your fingers or a wide-toothed comb and/or brush designed for curly or coily hair. Work in sections to make detangling easier. Avoid brushing your hair while it is dry to prevent your hair from breaking and frizzing. Make sure to detangle while washing your hair, too.

Protect your curls from the sun. Heat and the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays can dry out curly hair. To protect your curls, cover up with a wide-brimmed hat and keep your hair moisturized.

Care for your hair while you sleep. If you’re able, you can pull your hair into a loose ponytail on top of your head (resembling a pineapple) or a loose braid before sleeping to preserve your curls and reduce friction against your pillowcase, which can make your hair frizzy and easier to break. Styling your hair in twists and using satin or silk bonnets or pillowcases may also reduce friction and preserve your hairstyle.

“Trial and error are often needed to find the best routine for curly hair, so do not get discouraged if a certain product does not work for your hair type,” says Dr. Ogunleye. “If you have questions about how to care for thick, curly hair, make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist.”

These tips are demonstrated in “How to Care for Curly Hair,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.

# # #

https://www.aad.org/news/6-curly-hair-tips-from-dermatologists

Contact

Media Relations, [email protected]

More Information

How to Stop Damaging Your Hair

10 Hair-Care Habits That Can Damage Your Hair

Tips for Healthy Hair

Everyday Hair Care

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.