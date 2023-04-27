Newswise —

A recent study published in Scientific Reports estimates that suitable habitats for Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) across Asia have decreased by more than 64%, equivalent to 3.3 million square kilometers of land, since the year 1700. The study suggests that the loss of habitat, which remained relatively stable for centuries prior to 1700, is due to land use during the colonial era and subsequent intensification of agriculture in South Asia.

Asian elephants can live in different places like grasslands and rainforests, but as people use more land and destroy habitats, elephants may end up in conflicts with people. Scientists use information about elephants and their environment to see how suitable their habitats were in the past and how much they have changed over time.

Shermin de Silva and her team analyzed how the habitats of Asian elephants have changed in 13 countries between 850 and 2015, and calculated the loss of suitable habitat from 1700 to 2015. They classified habitats as suitable based on ecological criteria, such as the percentage of primary forests and pastures, non-forested vegetation, cropping and irrigation patterns, wood harvest rates, and urbanization.

The researchers compared the area within 100km of where Asian elephants currently live and found that in 1700, all of that area was good for elephants to live in. However, by 2015, less than half (48.6%) of that area was suitable for elephants. They think that six countries, including China and India, have lost more than half of their land that was good for elephants to live in. China lost the most, with about 94% of suitable land gone, and India lost about 86%. However, Borneo gained some land that is now good for elephants. The researchers think that the loss of land where elephants can live may cause more conflict between elephants and people.

The study authors suggest that understanding the historical changes in Asian elephant habitats is crucial for developing effective conservation and land-use strategies that benefit both elephants and people. By examining changes in suitable elephant habitats over time, policymakers and conservationists can better understand how to balance the needs of elephants with human land-use practices in a sustainable manner.

Article details

Land-use change is associated with multi-century loss of elephant ecosystems in Asia

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-30650-8