Newswise — The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing health inequities, has made a $75 million donation to the University of Chicago to support the construction of UChicago Medicine’s new cancer pavilion, the first freestanding facility in Illinois dedicated to reshaping cancer care.

The building, to be named the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion when it opens in 2027, reflects the shared mission of both organizations to advance health equity and increase access to high-quality, culturally competent care. The donation helps fund the $815 million, 575,000-square-foot building, which will serve as UChicago Medicine’s flagship hub where the organization will advance the field of cancer through world-class research, pioneering clinical treatments and personalized patient care — all under one roof.

“We are deeply honored by this generous donation, as it strengthens our commitment to advancing the health and vitality of the community — a core priority of our South Side-based institution,” said Paul Alivisatos, President of the University of Chicago. “This significant contribution speaks to the confidence that the AbbVie Foundation has in UChicago as a pioneering medical institution dedicated to pursuing globally meaningful solutions to yet-unsolved challenges.”

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to advance health equity, with a unique focus on empowering communities worldwide and accelerating innovative solutions to drive transformative change. UChicago Medicine has been a longstanding partner of the AbbVie Foundation. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a five-year, $8 million commitment to support the establishment of the Liaisons in Care (LinC) program at UChicago Medicine. The program — a network of community health workers, community and faith-based organizations, and UChicago Medicine — has extended healthcare services and addressed social determinants of health across Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods.

“The AbbVie Foundation is honored to deepen our longstanding partnership with UChicago Medicine, which is rooted in our shared mission to advance health equity,” said Claudia Carravetta, President, AbbVie Foundation, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Global Philanthropy, AbbVie. “We are proud to contribute to this state-of-the-art facility, which will support UChicago Medicine’s efforts to accelerate access and innovations in cancer care, addressing inequities and creating a remarkable impact for patients in Chicago’s South Side community and around the world.”

UChicago Medicine’s distinguished record includes being home to one of only 72 hospitals in the U.S. — and one of two in Illinois — designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. For more than 17 years, UChicago Medicine has been nationally ranked among the top hospitals for cancer care, making it a go-to destination for the most complex and advanced treatments. Among the historic achievements, UChicago Medicine became the first U.S. site to offer FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy, a groundbreaking approach to treating specific blood cancers in adults and children.

Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive Vice president for Medical Affairs at UChicago, emphasized the pavilion’s broader mission. “This facility is not just about advancing scientific discovery, though that is certainly a key part of our mission. It’s about transforming how we deliver care, addressing the inequities that exist in cancer outcomes, and ensuring that everyone — no matter their background — has access to the most advanced treatments.”

“Our teams will seek to revolutionize cancer care by asking and studying more complex scientific questions, answers to which can accelerate the progress in the field,” said Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, Director of the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion will unify more than 200 leading cancer experts, who are now spread out across our campus, allowing us to collaborate very closely with one another to create something bigger than what we could achieve alone.”

Not only will the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion serve patients across the country and globe who are seeking academic medicine-level care, it also will be a resource for members of the South Side community seeking cancer education, prevention and screening. The AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion represents one of the most significant investments made by UChicago Medicine in the South Side of Chicago.

“This facility is right where we need it to be, in the South Side of Chicago, where health disparities have been great and where cancer is the second leading cause of death,” said Candace Henley, a cancer survivor and Chair of UChicago Medicine’s Community Advisory Council.