Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---Following three years of the public phase of friend-raising and fundraising, Salisbury University and the SU Foundation, Inc., have surpassed the ambitious $75 million goal for “We Are SU: The Campaign for Salisbury University,” the largest such initiative in campus history.

In all, the campaign raised more than $75.1 million.

“This is an exciting day for Salisbury University,” said SU President Charles Wight. “This campaign has been an incredible effort from each and every person associated with SU who helps to play a part in the stories and successes of our institution. SU has always been focused on the student experience, and the beneficiaries of ‘We Are SU’ are current and future students who will thrive as a result of the generosity of donors and friends to SU.”

Wight launched the campaign in June 2019 and counts the success of the venture among his many accomplishments as he approaches his retirement as SU’s President on July 14.

While previous campaigns have focused on infrastructure updates and improvements, “We Are SU” was dedicated to growing the University’s endowment through scholarships and program support, directly benefiting students, faculty and staff – the people of SU. During the campaign, the SU Foundation’s endowment topped an all-time high of more than $115 million in assets.

“The goal of raising more money than any other effort in SU history was a daunting one, but it is an accomplishment I am honored to have been a part of,” said Dave Rommel, “We Are SU” chair. “Our teams on the campaign committee and campus campaign committee have dedicated many hours to the success of this initiative. It truly has been a team and community effort, all in the name of assisting SU students and future leaders.”

The funding is timely as SU’s enrollment rebounds following COVID-19. This fall, the University expects to welcome one of the largest first-year classes in campus history.

“As a regional comprehensive institution, SU values the vast array of educational programs, research opportunities, athletics, student life, cultural performances and other transformative experiences offered,” said Jason Curtin, vice president of advancement and external affairs, and executive director of the SU Foundation.

“Our generous donors come from backgrounds as diverse as SU’s offerings - from regional, national and international business leaders; to Broadway stars; professional athletes; and alumni from across all academic programs who have historically shown up at a higher percentage than other University System of Maryland institution. Every gift that has been pledged during the campaign, no matter the amount, will make a difference in the life of a future Sea Gull.”

SU’s campus and community partners are invited to a campaign celebration this fall. The date and location will be announced later this summer.

