Lewis Nelson, Chair, Emergency Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School is available to comment on the study just released by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates that millions of people are inaccurately diagnosed in hospital emergency departments in the United States.

The following quote by Dr. Nelson is available for pick up:

"Everyone makes errors, including physicians and emergency physicians and we continually address areas that need improvement. However, given the undifferentiated nature of ED patients with wide-ranging and complex medical issues, high 24/7 patient volume and strained resources, and limited diagnostic capabilities in the ED, it is not surprising that errors appear more commonly in the ED. But this analysis is largely observational and uncontrolled, not based on US data, and needs to be interpreted in context with how medicine is practiced in the US."