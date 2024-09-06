Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Lifelong physiology of a former marathon world-record holder - the pros and cons of extreme cardiac remodeling

Authors: Stephen J. Foulkes, Mark J. Haykowsky, Peter M. Kistler, Glenn McConell, Scott Trappe, Mark Hargreaves, David Costill, André La Gerche

From the authors: “DC’s trajectory highlights that developing a high V̇O 2max in midlife to optimize his sporting performance was likely a key factor resulting in a V̇O2max in older age that remains more than sufficient for performing daily activities—which is considered a crucial element of healthy aging.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Applied Physiology, September-2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology, September-2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel Aging All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Exercise and Fitness
KEYWORDS
APSselect American Physiological Society Journal Of Applied Physiology Athlete's Heart Exercise Endurance Athletes cardiovascuar health Atrial Fibrillation marathon runners Cardiac remodeling