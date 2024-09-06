Newswise — Article title: Lifelong physiology of a former marathon world-record holder - the pros and cons of extreme cardiac remodeling

Authors: Stephen J. Foulkes, Mark J. Haykowsky, Peter M. Kistler, Glenn McConell, Scott Trappe, Mark Hargreaves, David Costill, André La Gerche

From the authors: “DC’s trajectory highlights that developing a high V̇O 2max in midlife to optimize his sporting performance was likely a key factor resulting in a V̇O2max in older age that remains more than sufficient for performing daily activities—which is considered a crucial element of healthy aging.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.