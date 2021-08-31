Newswise — Timed to coincide with International Literacy Day 2021, the Department of Lifelong Education, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, has collaborated with the Faculty of Education’s R&D Center for Lifelong Learning for Active Aging, Research Center for Children and Youth Development (CYD), and DVV International, to organize the 7th International Conference on Lifelong Learning for All 2021 (LLL 2021). For this year, the topic is “Teaching and Learning for Out-of-School Children and Older Adult Learners in the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond”.

The online conference will be held on September 03, 2021, via the zoom meeting at 8.30 a.m. – 4.00 p.m. (GAT +7). Two keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr. Lauri Tuomi, Chief Executive Officer of the Lifelong Learning Foundation, Finland, and Dr. Pumsaran. Tongliemnak, Specialist Level Education Economist, the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), Thailand. All interested to join may view the panel discussion topics shown on the banner below.

To register in advance, head over to

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8-yNxIsbSqZbQEwRCbRO6Z5Xp5ACq9_C3GcjA5v4Gd3DmsQ/viewform

or scan the QR code on the conference banner.