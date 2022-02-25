Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---A proud 1960 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), George E. Miles understood the value of higher education.

Now, his legacy will live on through students on the Lower Eastern Shore, thanks to recent gifts from his estate to local colleges and universities, including approximately $3.3 million each for Salisbury University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and $2.32 million for Wor-Wic Community College.

Each gift will benefit students through scholarships and financial aid.

Born and raised in Memphis, TN, Miles spent most of his adult life in the Salisbury area. After earning his B.S. in electrical engineering, he landed a job at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Eastern Shore Virginia. There, he worked on projects including sounding rockets. He passed away at his home in 2018.

“According to Mr. Miles’ family, his education and career were points of pride throughout his life,” said SU President Charles Wight. “This generous gift from his estate will afford similar educational and career opportunities to countless SU students in the form of scholarships and financial aid. We are grateful for his posthumous support and that of his family.”

"We are grateful Mr. George E. Miles remembered the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in his estate plans,” said UMES President Heidi Anderson. “This is all the more fitting, given his work at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and the strong relationship UMES has with Wallops with respect to our engineering and aviation science programs. Mr. Miles’ legacy will live on in meaningful ways for many years to come."

“Wor-Wic is proud to establish the George E. Miles endowed scholarship fund with this transformative gift,” said Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic. “Income from the endowment will be used to bring life-changing education in the form of scholarships that will enhance the learning experience and opportunities for students on the Lower Eastern Shore.”

For more information visit the SU website at www.salisbury.edu, UMES website at www.umes.edu or Wor-Wic website at www.worwic.edu.