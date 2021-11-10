Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Eight Mayo Clinic hospitals scored high marks for safety. These hospitals earned an "A" grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits.

"Our staff are exemplars, with their dedication to ensuring each patient receives safe, high-quality care," says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "We continue to take all necessary precautions to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mayo Clinic hospitals that received an "A" grade are:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.

Florida

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida.

Mayo Clinic Health System

Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Fairmont, Minnesota.

La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Mankato, Minnesota.

Red Wing, Minnesota.

Rochester

Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. This score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score. A panel of safety experts developed these measures.

The Leapfrog Group is one of many groups that recognize Mayo Clinic as a top choice for patients.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

Media contact: