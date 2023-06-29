The No. 1 cause of death in both men and women is heart disease. Heart attacks do not always happen like they do in the movies. Heart attacks can happen suddenly or silently, but warning signs may occur for many people hours, days or weeks in advance. Knowing these signs and symptoms can help you save your life or the life of someone you love. Learn more from the author of this trending blog, James Stephen Jenkins, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM.

9 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack from Your Body a Month Before

Public Health
Heart Attack Heart Disease
