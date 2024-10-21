Research Alert

Newswise — Doctors must balance trying to find one diagnosis that explains all of a patient’s symptoms, and acknowledging that multiple conditions can co-occur. The authors sought to better understand multiple diagnoses by reviewing case reports. Multiple diagnoses usually involved cases in which one disease caused another, the second disease was a pre-existing condition, or the second condition had no symptoms and was discovered incidentally. Multiple independent symptomatic diseases were a rare minority.

Journal of General Internal Medicine, Oct-2024

KEYWORDS
