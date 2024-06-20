Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., June 20, 2024 - Bolstered by $6.3 million raised in donations, the Rutgers Board of Governors today approved the establishment of the William Hait Endowed Directorship at Rutgers Cancer Institute. Moving forward, the director of Rutgers Cancer Institute will be known as the William Hait Director.

Recognized for his visionary leadership in the field of cancer research and patient care, William N. “Bill” Hait, MD, PhD, is the executive vice president, chief external innovation and medical officer at Johnson & Johnson as well as the founding director of Rutgers Cancer Institute. During his 14-year tenure as director, he earned the Institute the prestigious National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation in 1997 – the first and only in New Jersey. He also led the center to achieve Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the NCI in 2002, in a record amount of time.

Following his tenure at Rutgers Cancer Institute, Hait joined Johnson & Johnson in 2007 where he has served in various global leadership positions focusing his teams on the intersection of unmet medical needs and breakthrough science, transforming the lives of millions of patients around the world. He will retire from his current role at Johnson & Johnson in September.

“On behalf of our faculty and staff, I thank the many donors who have made the William Hait Endowed Directorship possible,” said Steven K. Libutti, MD, director of Rutgers Cancer Institute. “It is a fitting tribute to Bill’s remarkable leadership and innovation in the field of oncology, and the legacy that he created at New Jersey’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center,” added Libutti, who is also the senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health.

Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, provides patients access to advanced treatment options close to home at one of our facilities throughout the state. Our groundbreaking cancer research is the engine that drives access to the most advanced cancer treatments including clinical trials. This will be enhanced with the opening of the state’s first freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, in 2025.

“I am truly humbled and touched by the generosity of supporters of the Rutgers Cancer Institute to endow this directorship” stated William N. Hait, MD, PhD. “It was an honor and privilege to work with so many incredible individuals determined to create a cancer center of extraordinary quality for the people of New Jersey.”

“The philanthropic support from our donors reflects their commitment to recognize an individual who played such a pivotal role in the establishment and success of Rutgers Cancer Institute,” said Loren Savage, associate vice president at Rutgers Health and chief development officer at Rutgers Cancer Institute. “Bill’s legacy will now serve as a pillar of cancer research and care at Rutgers University and in the State of New Jersey.”

Rutgers Cancer Institute will recognize Hait’s contributions to the center and the field of oncology in the fall with a special celebration.

About Rutgers Cancer Institute

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support Rutgers Cancer Institute, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.