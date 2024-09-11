Newswise — A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases examined how the 2019 ATS/IDSA guidelines would have applied to adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

Hamlet Gasoyan, PhD, lead author of the study and a researcher with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Value-Based Care Research, said: "The performance of the two approaches described in the guidelines—the use of locally validated risk factors and the use of generic risk factors—produced recommendations that would substantially reduce the overall empiric use of extended-spectrum antibiotics (ESA) as well as empiric ESA coverage for patients with resistant infections. However, the heterogeneity and the magnitude of empiric ESA prescribing changes were different under the two scenarios. With our data we demonstrate that future guidelines should explicitly define the optimal trade-off between adequate coverage for resistant organisms and ESA use."

Here is a link to the study for more information:

"Potential implications of using locally validated risk factors for drug-resistant pathogens in patients with community-acquired pneumonia in US hospitals: A cross-sectional study"

https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae448/7748372?utm_source=advanceaccess&utm_campaign=cid&utm_medium=email

###