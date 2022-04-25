Research Alert
Muscle loss and wasting is often associated with cancer, but the precise cause-and-effect was unknown. Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine describe the likely mechanism: Cancer cells release extracellular vesicles containing compounds that suppress protein modifications and prompt muscle loss. The discovery offers a potential therapeutic target to reduce cachexia and improve survival rates of cancer patients.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
Nature Cell Biology